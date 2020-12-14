Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2020: GMDA, SLS, AZN, ALXN, VHT, IYH, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were mixed in premarket trading Monday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was unchanged and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down about 1%. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) gained 1.7%.

Stocks moving on the news include Gamida Cell (GMDA), which declined more than 16% during premarket trading. The company delayed its biologics license application for omidubicel after a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) also fell 15% after entering into a share purchase agreement with institutional investors to buy about $16.2 million common shares at $7 per share in a registered direct offering.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said Saturday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), maker of treatments for autoimmune diseases, for $39 billion or $175 per share. AstraZeneca retreated more than 6%, while Alexion jumped more than 30% before markets open on Monday.

