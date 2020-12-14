Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2020: GMDA, SLS, AZN, ALXN, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in premarket trading Monday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was unchanged and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down about 1%. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) gained 1.7%.

Stocks moving on the news include Gamida Cell (GMDA), which declined more than 16% during premarket trading. The company delayed its biologics license application for omidubicel after a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) also fell 15% after entering into a share purchase agreement with institutional investors to buy about $16.2 million common shares at $7 per share in a registered direct offering.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said Saturday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), maker of treatments for autoimmune diseases, for $39 billion or $175 per share. AstraZeneca retreated more than 6%, while Alexion jumped more than 30% before markets open on Monday.

