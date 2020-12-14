Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2020: ARVN,VERU,ALXN,SLS

Health care stocks were ending lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was still 2.6% higher as the first coronavirus vaccines were delivered and injected in front-line medical workers in the US.

In company news, Arvinas (ARVN) was nearly 100% higher in late Monday trade, earlier topping out with a 151% advance to a record high of $75.00 a share, after its ARV-471 drug candidate showed evidence of anti-tumor activity and robust efficacy signals during Phase I testing in heavily pretreated patients with certain forms of metastatic or locally advanced breast cancer. It also continues to show a favorable safety and tolerability profile, Arvinas said.

Veru (VERU) also rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 70% to a best-ever $10.83 a share, after Monday reporting positive results from Phase II testing of its enobosarm drug candidate, which showed a meaningful clinical benefit in patients with metastatic breast cancer as well as a positive overall response and radiographic progression-free survival rates. Enobosarm also was well-tolerated in patients with pretreated endocrine and chemotherapy-resistant breast cancer, it said.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) rose as much as 39% to touch its highest share price since December 2015 at $160.02 after Saturday agreeing to a $39 billion buyout offer from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca. The proposed transaction values Alexion at $175 per share, or nearly 45% over Friday's closing price, with investors receiving $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American depositary shares for each of their Alexion shares. AstraZeneca ADS were 5.6% lower this afternoon.

To the downside, Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) shares declined 20% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Sunday priced a $16.2 million direct offering with unnamed institutional investors of 2.3 million shares at $7 apiece, or 16.4% under Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.