Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2023: VRTX, PFE, LIVN

Health care stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.2%.

In corporate news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) shares jumped 12% after it said Wednesday that a phase 2 study of VX-548 to treat patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy resulted in a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint" of change from baseline in the weekly average of daily pain intensity.

Pfizer (PFE) tumbled 7.9% after the company said it expected 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.25 per diluted share on revenue of $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.17 on revenue of $63.18 billion.

LivaNova (LIVN) said in a Wednesday filing that all of its manufacturing sites globally are now operating substantially at normal levels following the cybersecurity incident disclosed in November. Its shares rose 4.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.