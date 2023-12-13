News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2023: PFE, VRTX, CCCC

December 13, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat premarket on Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) was inactive, as was the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH).

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) fell 6.8%, after saying it expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings of between $2.05 to $2.25 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) rose 4.8%, after saying that a phase 2 study of VX-548 to treat patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy resulted in a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint" of change from baseline in the weekly average of daily pain intensity.

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) surged 28%, a day after saying that clinical data from an ongoing trial of CFT7455 for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas demonstrated "promising signs of anti-myeloma and immunomodulatory activity."

