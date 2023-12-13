News & Insights

US Markets
ACAD

Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2023: ACAD, ZLAB, VRTX, PFE

December 13, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks advanced late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) jumped 4%.

In corporate news, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) shares soared 33% after a federal court granted it summary judgment in a patent case related to a Parkinson's drug, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) shares climbed 11%, a day after the company said China's National Healthcare Security Administration added Vyvgart, Nuzyra and Zejula to its 2023 reimbursement drug list.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) shares jumped 13% after the company said a phase 2 study of VX-548 to treat patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy resulted in a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint" of change from baseline in the weekly average of daily pain intensity.

Pfizer (PFE) tumbled 6.9% after the company said it expected 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.25 per diluted share on revenue of $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.17 on revenue of $63.18 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD
ZLAB
VRTX
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.