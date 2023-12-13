Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2023: ACAD, ZLAB, VRTX, PFE

Health care stocks advanced late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) jumped 4%.

In corporate news, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) shares soared 33% after a federal court granted it summary judgment in a patent case related to a Parkinson's drug, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) shares climbed 11%, a day after the company said China's National Healthcare Security Administration added Vyvgart, Nuzyra and Zejula to its 2023 reimbursement drug list.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) shares jumped 13% after the company said a phase 2 study of VX-548 to treat patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy resulted in a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint" of change from baseline in the weekly average of daily pain intensity.

Pfizer (PFE) tumbled 6.9% after the company said it expected 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.25 per diluted share on revenue of $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.17 on revenue of $63.18 billion.

