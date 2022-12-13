Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2022: MRNA, MRK, MRTX, LLY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) were climbing past 1% recently.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 10% after the company and Merck (MRK) said a combination of mRNa-4157/V940, an investigational personalized mRNa cancer vaccine, and Keytruda, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, reduced the risk of recurrence or death in patients with stage 3 or 4 melanoma by 44% compared with Keytruda alone, based on a phase 2b trial.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) was more than 3% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has awarded accelerated approval for Krazati, or adagrasib, as a treatment option for non-small cell lung cancer.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was declining more than 1% after it reaffirmed its non-GAAP earnings outlook for 2022 of $7.70 to $7.85 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $7.82.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.