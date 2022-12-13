Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2022: INSP,MRNA,MRK,BLCO,BLCO.TO,A,MRTX

Healthcare stocks were moderately higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.9% in late trade.

In company news, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) rose 8.3% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade Tuesday of the neurostimulation technology company to buy from neutral.

Moderna (MRNA) jumped over 19% after the biotechnology company said a combination of its mRNa-4157/V940 personalized mRNa cancer vaccine candidate with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda anti-PD-1 therapy reduced the risk of recurrence or death in patients with stage 3 or 4 melanoma by 44% compared with Keytruda alone during Phase 2b testing. Merck shares were 2% higher.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) increased 4.8% after the eye health company Tuesday said it has received 510(k) clearance from the US regulators for its Biotrue rehydrating drops for either soft or rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Agilent Technologies (A) added 1.6% after the US Food and Drug Administration late Monday approved the company's Resolution ctDx FIRST liquid biopsy test as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer in patients with KRAS G12C gene mutation and who may benefit from Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) Krazati cancer medication. Mirati shares were 0.7% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.