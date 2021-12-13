US Markets
BLU

Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2021: BLU,ARNA,PFE,FHTX,LLY,ATXI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Bellus Health (BLU) sped to its highest share price since March 2011, rising almost 76% to $9.84, after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive topline results from a phase IIb testing of its BLU-5937 drug candidate in patients with refractory chronic cough, producing a statistically significant 34% reduction in coughing frequency over a 24-hour period compared with patients who received a placebo.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 88% to its best share price since September 2007 at $94.08, after agreeing to a $6.7 billion buyout offer from Pfizer (PFE), which will pay $100 per share in cash for each Arena share, or 100% above Friday's closing price. Pfizer shares were 4.8% higher in recent trading.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) climbed almost 55% after announcing a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly (LLY) to develop novel oncology medicines using Foghorn's gene traffic control platform. Lilly shares were 2.3% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) was hovering near its all-time low of $1.00 per share, dropping over 24%, after the specialty drugmaker priced a $2 million public offering of about 1.9 million common shares at $1.07 apiece, or almost 19% under Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLU ARNA PFE LLY

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular