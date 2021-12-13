Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2021: BLU,ARNA,PFE,FHTX,LLY,ATXI

Health care stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Bellus Health (BLU) sped to its highest share price since March 2011, rising almost 76% to $9.84, after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive topline results from a phase IIb testing of its BLU-5937 drug candidate in patients with refractory chronic cough, producing a statistically significant 34% reduction in coughing frequency over a 24-hour period compared with patients who received a placebo.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 88% to its best share price since September 2007 at $94.08, after agreeing to a $6.7 billion buyout offer from Pfizer (PFE), which will pay $100 per share in cash for each Arena share, or 100% above Friday's closing price. Pfizer shares were 4.8% higher in recent trading.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) climbed almost 55% after announcing a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly (LLY) to develop novel oncology medicines using Foghorn's gene traffic control platform. Lilly shares were 2.3% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) was hovering near its all-time low of $1.00 per share, dropping over 24%, after the specialty drugmaker priced a $2 million public offering of about 1.9 million common shares at $1.07 apiece, or almost 19% under Friday's closing price.

