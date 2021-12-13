Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2021: ARNA,PFE,FHTX,LLY,ATXI

Health care stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 88% to its best share price since September 2007 at $94.08, after agreeing to a $6.7 billion buyout offer from Pfizer (PFE), which will pay $100 per share in cash for each Arena share, or 100% above Friday's closing price. Pfizer shares were 4.8% higher in recent trading.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) climbed almost 33% after announcing a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly (LLY) to develop novel oncology medicines using Foghorn's gene traffic control platform. Lilly shares were 2.3% higher this afternoon.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) was hovering near its all-time low of $1.01 per share, dropping over 23%, after the specialty drug maker priced a $2 million public offering of about 1.9 million common shares at $1.07 apiece, or almost 19% under Friday's closing price.

