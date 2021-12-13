Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2021: ARNA, PFE, FHTX, LLY, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.16%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.71%.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) was surging past 86% after Pfizer (PFE) said it has agreed to acquire the company for $100 per Arena share in an all-cash deal with an equity value of about $6.7 billion.

Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) was rallying by more than 55% after Eli Lilly (LLY) said its research and development group, Loxo Oncology at Lilly, agreed to form strategic collaboration with Foghorn to create novel oncology medicines using the latter's gene traffic control platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Eli Lilly will pay Foghorn an upfront consideration of $300 million and make an equity investment of $80 million in Foghorn common shares at $20 each.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was climbing beyond 1% after saying its board has approved a 10.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.54 per share from $0.49 per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable Feb. 1 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 7.

