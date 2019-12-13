Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2019: TNDM,ONCS,SRPT,PFE,MRK

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks still were little changed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index in recent trade rising slightly more than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down just over 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping about 0.2%.

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) rose over 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration Friday issued 510(k) clearance for the company's Control-IQ technology that automatically monitors and adjusts insulin delivery to help prevent high and low blood sugar in patients with diabetes. The newly cleared controller can be used with Tandem's t:slim X2 insulin pump as well as other company's customizable insulin-delivery devices.

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was up nearly 32% after the drugmaker said it will quickly bring its golodirsen injection medication to market following US Food and Drug Administration approval late Thursday of the disease-modifying therapy that binds to Exon 53, one of the genetic codes for amino acids. The agency previously approved the company's eteplirsen medication for exon-skipping RNA therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(-) Pfizer (PFE) fell fractionally on Friday. The pharmaceuticals giant said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended approval of its Vyndaqel drug candidate to treat wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy.

(-) OncoSec Medical (ONCS) dropped more than 16% on Friday. The immunotherapy company reported interim results from ongoing phase II testing of its Tavo drug candidate in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy, with four of the 14 patients with metastatic, chemotherapy-refractory triple negative breast cancer experiencing rapid tumor reduction and showing a confirmed partial response. The 28.5% overall response rate compares with a range of 6% to 10% in patients treated with Keytruda alone, it said.

