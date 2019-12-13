US Markets
SRPT

Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2019: SRPT, BLRX, EXEL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.06%

PFE: +0.16%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.33%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), which was surging more than 32% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its VYONDYS 53 treatment for use by patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) BioLineRx (BLRX) was gaining more than 13% in value as the company said updated phase 2a data from a study of its BL-8040 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and chemotherapy showed favorable results.

(+) Exelixis (EXEL) was advancing more than 4% after reporting that the phase 3 trial focusing on mutation-positive advanced melanoma has achieved the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRPT BLRX EXEL JNJ PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular