Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2019: SRPT, BLRX, EXEL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.06%
PFE: +0.16%
ABT: Flat
MRK: +0.33%
AMGN: Flat
Health care heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), which was surging more than 32% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its VYONDYS 53 treatment for use by patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
(+) BioLineRx (BLRX) was gaining more than 13% in value as the company said updated phase 2a data from a study of its BL-8040 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and chemotherapy showed favorable results.
(+) Exelixis (EXEL) was advancing more than 4% after reporting that the phase 3 trial focusing on mutation-positive advanced melanoma has achieved the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.
