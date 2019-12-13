Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2019: SRPT, BLRX, EXEL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.06%

PFE: +0.16%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.33%

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), which was surging more than 32% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its VYONDYS 53 treatment for use by patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) BioLineRx (BLRX) was gaining more than 13% in value as the company said updated phase 2a data from a study of its BL-8040 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and chemotherapy showed favorable results.

(+) Exelixis (EXEL) was advancing more than 4% after reporting that the phase 3 trial focusing on mutation-positive advanced melanoma has achieved the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

