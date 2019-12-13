Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2019: ONCS,SRPT,PFE,MRK

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down just more than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) OncoSec Medical (ONCS) dropped 18% on Friday. The immunotherapy company reported interim results from ongoing phase II testing of its Tavo drug candidate in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy, with four of the 14 patients with metastatic, chemotherapy-refractory triple negative breast cancer experiencing rapid tumor reduction and showing a confirmed partial response. The 28.5% overall response rate compares with a range of 6% to 10% in patients treated with Keytruda alone, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was climbing more than 36% after the drugmaker said it will bring its golodirsen injection medication to market following US Food and Drug Administration approval late Thursday of the disease-modifying therapy that binds to Exon 53, one of the genetic codes for amino acids. The agency previously approved the company's eteplirsen medication for exon-skipping RNA therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(-) Pfizer (PFE) fell almost 1% on Friday. The pharmaceuticals giant said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended approval of its Vyndaqel drug candidate to treat wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy.

