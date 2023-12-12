News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2023: TARO, WBA, ICVX, AZN

December 12, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1%.

In corporate news, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) shares jumped 9.4% after it said in a regulatory filing Monday that a special committee of its board has agreed in principle with a revised proposal by controlling shareholder Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to buy the remaining shares of Taro it doesn't already own.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is reviving talks about a potential sale of its UK-based Boots drugstore chain, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Walgreens shares added 0.1%.

Icosavax (ICVX) surged 47% after AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to buy the company for up to $1.1 billion.

