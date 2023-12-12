News & Insights

ICVX

Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2023: ICVX, AZN, PFE, SGEN, CNC, XLV, IBB

December 12, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged.

Icosavax (ICVX) was rallying by more than 48% after AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to acquire the company for up to $1.1 billion.

Pfizer (PFE) said it expects to close its planned acquisition of Seagen (SGEN) on Thursday after it has received all required regulatory approvals. Seagen was up over 3% pre-bell.

Centene (CNC) was advancing by more than 2% after it released 2024 guidance for adjusted earnings and said its board approved an increase of $4 billion to a share-buyback program.

