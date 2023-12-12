News & Insights

CCCC

Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2023: CCCC, TARO, ICVX, ADTX, MRK

December 12, 2023 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.2%.

In corporate news, C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) shares more than doubled after the company announced a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck (MRK) to develop degrader-antibody conjugates. Merck was fractionally higher.

Aditxt (ADTX) shares soared 67% after it agreed to acquire Evofem, which owns the hormone-free contraceptive gel Phexxi, in a deal valued at about $100 million.

Icosavax (ICVX) surged 50% after AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to buy the company for up to $1.1 billion.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) shares jumped 8.7% after it said in a regulatory filing Monday that a special committee of its board has agreed in principle with a revised proposal by controlling shareholder Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to buy the remaining shares of Taro it doesn't already own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

