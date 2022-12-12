Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2022: XLV, VHT, TNXP, AMGN, SNY, SCTL

Health care companies were narrowly rising Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.3% and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was rising 1.8%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was gaining more than 35% following an exclusive license from Curia Global to develop three monoclonal antibodies for the treatment or prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which causes COVID-19.

Horizon Therapeutics rose about 15% after a deal in which it will be acquired by Amgen (AMGN) for an implied enterprise value of about $28.3 billion. Sanofi (SNY) said it won't make an offer for Horizon after discussions.

Societal CDMO (SCTL) was down 11% after saying it looks to sell its common stock and series A convertible preferred shares.

