Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2022: HZNP,AMGN,SNY,JNJ,ABCM,BSX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) gained 15% after the biotechnology company agreed to a $28.3 billion buyout proposal from Amgen (AMGN), which is paying $116.50 for each Horizon share, or about 19.7% above Friday's closing price. Amgen shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon while Sanofi (SNY) rose 1.4% after Sunday saying its discussions with Horizon concluded without the French drug maker making an offer. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Global Services subsidiary Dec. 3 similarly said it was pulling out of the bidding for Horizon.

Boston Scientific (BSX) added 1.5% after the medical device conglomerate said it was seeking to acquire up to 65% of Hong Kong-listed Acotec Scientific, paying up to $523 million in cash for a majority stake in the Chinese maker of drug-coated balloons and radiofrequency ablation devices used to treat cardiovascular disease and other conditions. Acotec produced around $53 million in sales during the 12 months ended June 30, growing about 25% year-over-year during the first six months of 2022, according to Boston Scientific.

Abcam (ABCM) was sinking 2.4%, recovering most of the 13% decline earlier Monday, after the UK-based life sciences company said its ordinary shares will cease trading on the London Stock Exchange AIM market at 7 am GMT (2 am ET) on Wednesday. Abcam American depositary shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Global Select market after the delisting.

