Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2022: APVO, HZNP, AMGN, SNY, JNJ, ABCM, BSX

Health care stocks were finishing mostly higher this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) each climbing about 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.7%.

In company news, Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) gained over 13% after saying a 75% of the patients with acute myeloid leukemia who received a combination of its APVO436 drug candidate and two other cancer medications showed a clinical benefit during phase 1b testing.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) gained more than 15% after the biotechnology company agreed to a $28.3 billion buyout proposal from Amgen (AMGN), which is paying $116.50 for each Horizon share, or about 19.7% above Friday's closing price. Amgen shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon while Sanofi (SNY) rose 1.4% after Sunday saying its discussions with Horizon concluded without the French drug maker making an offer. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Global Services subsidiary Dec. 3 similarly said it was pulling out of the bidding for Horizon.

Boston Scientific (BSX) added 1.9% after the medical device conglomerate said it was seeking to acquire up to 65% of Hong Kong-listed Acotec Scientific, paying up to $523 million in cash for a majority stake in the Chinese maker of drug-coated balloons and radiofrequency ablation devices used to treat cardiovascular disease and other conditions.

Abcam (ABCM) was sinking 1.7%, recovering most of the 13% decline earlier Monday, after the UK-based life sciences company said its ordinary shares will cease trading on the London Stock Exchange AIM market on Wednesday. Abcam American depositary shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Global Select market after the delisting.

