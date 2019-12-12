Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2019: TNXP, AMRX, VERU, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.26%

PFE: +0.21%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.52%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), which was surging by more than 41% after saying it has secured a European patent for the composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL, which is being developed as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, fibromyalgia, agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder.

(+) Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was gaining more than 30% after it received abbreviated new drug application approval from the Food and Drug Administration for EluRyng.

(-) Veru (VERU) was slipping by more than 12% even after it posted a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.05 per share compared with the $0.14 loss per share in the year-ago period, matching market expectations. Revenue increased to $8.7 million from $5.2 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' expectations for $9.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.