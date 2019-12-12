US Markets
TNXP

Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2019: TNXP, AMRX, VERU, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.26%

PFE: +0.21%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.52%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), which was surging by more than 41% after saying it has secured a European patent for the composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL, which is being developed as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, fibromyalgia, agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder.

(+) Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was gaining more than 30% after it received abbreviated new drug application approval from the Food and Drug Administration for EluRyng.

(-) Veru (VERU) was slipping by more than 12% even after it posted a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.05 per share compared with the $0.14 loss per share in the year-ago period, matching market expectations. Revenue increased to $8.7 million from $5.2 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' expectations for $9.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNXP AMRX VERU JNJ PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular