Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2019: ASMB,BHC,MD,MGEN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.08%

PFE +0.64%

ABT +1.02%

MRK +0.47%

AMGN +0.62%

Health care stocks still were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing nearly 0.6% on Thursday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just under 0.7% in late trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) rallied Thursday, climbing as much as 41% and erasing an early 2% decline that followed the specialty drugmaker pricing an $85 million public offering of over 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 apiece, representing a 6.8% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The company also is allowing selected investors to buy up to 2.42 million pre-funded warrants, also at $16.50 each, and boosting the gross proceeds as high as $125 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Bausch Health Cos (BHC) climbed almost 8.5% after saying its Bausch + Lomb unit has introduced its enVista(r) toric MX60ET intra-ocular lens to provide patients with improved material properties and enhanced optic recovery following cataract surgery.

(+) Mednax (MD) rose 5% following a Stifel upgrade of the neo-natal and pediatric health care company to buy from hold and also raised its price target on the company's stock by $8 to $33 a share.

(-) miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN) dropped 10% after the genetic therapy company late Wednesday said it will be laying off 18 employees over the next seven months and stopping new enrollment in phase II testing of its cobomarsen drug candidate as part of cost-saving efforts to keep it operating through the end of 2020. The company also said it secured up to $20 million in new funding through a stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital, beginning with a $1 million tranche priced at $0.6256 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.