Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2023: NTRA, CDNA, CI, HUM, MOR, COGT

Health care stocks advanced late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Natera (NTRA) said its infringement lawsuit against CareDx (CDNA) involving two patents will proceed to trial after the US District Court for the District of Delaware denied CareDx's motion for summary judgment. Natera shares fell 2.3%, and CareDx dropped 1.4%.

Cigna (CI) shelved plans to merge with rival insurer Humana (HUM) after disagreements over financial arrangements, media outlets reported Sunday. Cigna said it plans to buy back an additional $10 billion worth of shares. Cigna shares jumped 17%, and Humana fell 1.1%.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT) shares slumped 53% after the company said four patients reported serious adverse events in the first of a two-part phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in people with advanced systemic mastocytosis.

MorphoSys (MOR) surged 24% after the company said results from a phase 3 trial showed that pelabresib plus ruxolitinib significantly reduced spleen size in myelofibrosis patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.