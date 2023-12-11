News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2023: CI, HUM, MOR, KROS, XLV, IBB

December 11, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.4%.

Cigna (CI) has pulled out of its plans to merge with rival insurer Humana (HUM) after disagreements over financial arrangements, multiple media outlets reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The company also said it plans to buy back an additional $10 billion worth of shares to bring its total repurchases to $11.30 billion, saying its shares are "significantly undervalued." Cigna was rising over 13% in recent Monday premarket activity.

MorphoSys (MOR) was up more than 10% after saying results from a phase 3 trial showed that pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib significantly reduced spleen size in myelofibrosis patients.

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) was gaining over 3% in value after saying additional data from a phase 2 trial of KER-050 showed its potential for improving ineffective hematopoiesis and addressing cytopenia.

