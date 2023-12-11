Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2023: CI, HUM, COGT, MOR

Health care stocks advanced Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Cigna (CI) shelved plans to merge with rival insurer Humana (HUM) after disagreements over financial arrangements, media outlets reported Sunday. Cigna said it plans to buy back an additional $10 billion worth of shares. Cigna shares jumped 17%, and Humana fell 0.8%.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT) shares slumped 54% after the company said four patients reported serious adverse events in the first of a two-part phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in people with advanced systemic mastocytosis.

MorphoSys (MOR) surged 22% after the company said results from a phase 3 trial showed that pelabresib plus ruxolitinib significantly reduced spleen size in myelofibrosis patients.

