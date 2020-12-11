US Markets
OPCH

Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2020: OPCH,LXRX,VTVT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) fell 8.4% after the home infusion services company Friday said an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners will sell 10 million of its stock shares at $15 apiece through an upcoming secondary offering. After the stock sale is completed, Madison Dearborn's equity stake will slide to 64.5% from 70.6% previously.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was 4% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 23% gain that followed the specialty drugmaker Friday announcing a $65 million securities purchase agreement with selected institutional investors who will buy around 20.3 million Lexicon shares at $3.20 apiece.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) was surging Friday, at one point climbing 118% to its highest share price since March 2018 at $4.75, after disclosing in a new regulatory filing late Thursday it exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group LLC buy 625,000 of its class A shares at $1.60 each, providing the biopharmaceuticals company with $1 million in new funding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OPCH LXRX VTVT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular