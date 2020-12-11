Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2020: OPCH,LXRX,VTVT

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) fell 8.4% after the home infusion services company Friday said an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners will sell 10 million of its stock shares at $15 apiece through an upcoming secondary offering. After the stock sale is completed, Madison Dearborn's equity stake will slide to 64.5% from 70.6% previously.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was 4% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 23% gain that followed the specialty drugmaker Friday announcing a $65 million securities purchase agreement with selected institutional investors who will buy around 20.3 million Lexicon shares at $3.20 apiece.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) was surging Friday, at one point climbing 118% to its highest share price since March 2018 at $4.75, after disclosing in a new regulatory filing late Thursday it exercised its right to have MacAndrews & Forbes Group LLC buy 625,000 of its class A shares at $1.60 each, providing the biopharmaceuticals company with $1 million in new funding.

