Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2020: IPHA, AZN, XERS, PFE, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading lower premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.44% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.1% lower recently.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was shedding more than 17% after saying it will give up its license to commercialize AstraZeneca's (AZN) FDA-approved leukemia drug Lumoxiti in the US and Europe, citing lower-than-expected sales.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) was more than 6% higher after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for Ogluo, which is intended for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in patients with diabetes mellitus.

The Food and Drug Administration said it will work rapidly toward the finalization of an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), following positive advisory committee meeting outcome on Thursday. Pfizer was up more than 1%, while BioNTech was nearly 1% higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.