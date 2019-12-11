US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, AQST, RCKT, MRNS

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.16%

PFE: +0.08%

ABT: flat

MRK: +0.45%

AMGN: flat

The top health care stocks were mostly gaining during pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), which fell more than 10% after announcing that it is planning to offer $35 million of common shares.

(-) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), which dropped 2% after pricing its underwritten public offering of 3.82 million common shares at $22.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85 million.

(+) Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), which gained more than 2%. The company said it plans to launch an underwritten public offering to sell shares of its common stock. The company also expects to concurrently commence a private placement to sell some shares of its convertible preferred stock worth not more than about $30 million to certain investors.

