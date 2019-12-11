Health Care Sector Update for 12/11/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, AQST, RCKT, MRNS
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.16%
PFE: +0.08%
ABT: flat
MRK: +0.45%
AMGN: flat
The top health care stocks were mostly gaining during pre-market trading Wednesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(-) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), which fell more than 10% after announcing that it is planning to offer $35 million of common shares.
(-) Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), which dropped 2% after pricing its underwritten public offering of 3.82 million common shares at $22.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $85 million.
(+) Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), which gained more than 2%. The company said it plans to launch an underwritten public offering to sell shares of its common stock. The company also expects to concurrently commence a private placement to sell some shares of its convertible preferred stock worth not more than about $30 million to certain investors.
