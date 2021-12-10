Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2021: MRNA, ANGN, OCX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up by 0.07% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.95% lower in recent trading.

Moderna (MRNA) said interim data from the phase 1 study of its quadrivalent seasonal flu vaccine mRNA-1010 showed the product boosted hemagglutination inhibition assay geometric mean titers against all four strains 29 days after vaccination in older and younger adults at all doses. Moderna was down more than 12% recently.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN) was shedding nearly 22% after the company and partner Vifor Pharma said their mid-stage trial of ANG-3777 in patients undergoing cardiac surgery at risk of developing acute kidney injury failed to meet the primary endpoint.

OncoCyte (OCX) was rallying past 10% after saying results from a randomized clinical trial demonstrated the ability of its DetermaIO test to predict response to immunotherapies in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

