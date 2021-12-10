Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2021: HALO,CNTX,FIGS

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) rose 9.6% after the biotechnology company late Thursday said it has authorized a new, $750 million stock buyback program running over the next years. The company plans to execute a $150 million accelerated share repurchase transaction with an unnamed financial institution next week and is also expecting to buy back another $100 million of its stock before the end of 2022.

Context Therapeutics (CNTX) has turned more than 17% lower, reversing a 22% gain earlier Friday that followed the company saying an extended-release formulation of its onapristone drug candidate "significantly" suppressed tumor cell proliferation in six of 10 postmenopausal women with progesterone receptor-positive early breast cancer and remained stable in a seventh patient.

FIGS (FIGS) plunged Friday, sliding over 19% to a post-IPO low of $25.15 a share after the medical apparel and protective equipment company said Jeffrey Lawrence was retiring as chief financial officer on Dec. 24 and will be succeeded by Daniella Turenshine, currently the senior vice president of finance and strategy at FIGS.

