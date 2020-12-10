Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2020: THC,RWLK,IMMP,ONCT

Health care stocks were little changed in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was posting a less than 0.1% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Tenet Healthcare (THC) climbed over 21% after announcing its $1.1 billion purchase of a 60% stake in a portfolio of 45 ambulatory surgery centers from SurgCenter Development. Tenet is expecting the deal will increase its FY21 earnings by 21% and produce double-digit returns on invested capital within three years of closing.

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) finished 15% higher after announcing a first-ever contract with a German private health insurance company allowing eligible policyholders with spinal cord injuries to apply for the ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system. ReWalk previously had signed similar contracts with several statutory health insurance companies in Germany earlier this year.

Immutep (IMMP) also rallied Thursday, at one point rising 270% to its highest share price since May 2015, after reporting a "statistically significant survival benefit" from a combination of its eftilagimod alpha recombinant protein and paclitaxel chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer. During Phase IIb testing, patients receiving the combination therapy had a median overall survival of 20.2 months, compared with 17.5 months for patients who were given placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy.

Among decliners, Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) dropped more than 23% after the oncology company late Wednesday pricing an upsized $75 million bought-deal financing of nearly 16.7 million common shares at $4.50 each, representing a 28.6% discount to its last closing price and adding an extra 7.8 million shares to the offering over its original plans. Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical and preclinical development of its cirmtuzumab, TK216 and ROR1 CAR-T programs, and other general corporate purposes.

