Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2020: RWLK,IMMP,ONCT

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) was 10% higher after announcing a first-ever contract with a German private health insurance company allowing eligible policyholders with spinal cord injuries to apply for the ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system. ReWalk previously had signed similar contracts with several statutory health insurance companies in Germany earlier this year.

Immutep (IMMP) also rallied Thursday, at one point climbing 270% to its highest share price since May 2015, after reporting a "statistically significant survival benefit" from a combination of its eftilagimod alpha recombinant protein and paclitaxel chemotherapy in patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer. During phase IIb testing, patients receiving the combination therapy had median overall survival of 20.2 months, compared with 17.5 months for patients who were given placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) dropped almost 19% after the oncology company late Wednesday pricing an upsized $75 million bought-deal financing of nearly 16.7 million common shares at $4.50 each, representing a 28.6% discount to its last closing price and adding an extra 7.8 million shares to the offering over its original plans. Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical and preclinical development of its cirmtuzumab, TK216 and ROR1 CAR-T programs and other general corporate purposes.

