Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2020: IMMP, TGTX, PBYI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.28% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.54% lower in recent trading.

Immutep (IMMP) was surging by more than 193% after the biotechnology company reported a "statistically significant survival benefit" in a study evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha and paclitaxel chemotherapy in HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was gaining more than 13% after saying the ULTIMATE I & II phase 3 studies, which evaluated the immunomodulator ublituximab for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, had met their primary endpoint.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) climbing past 4% after saying the results of a phase 3 trial of neratinib in HER2-positive early stage breast cancer showed that the drug improves survival of patients in certain subgroups and reduces the risk of recurrence.

