Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2019: XAIR,LVGO,EQ,CRL

Health care stocks were hanging on to small gains in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising just under 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Beyond Air (XAIR) dropped nearly 10% after the medical device company priced an $8.5 million public offering of 2.33 million shares at $3.66 each, or 10% under Monday's closing price for its stock. The company also is planning to sell another $2 million of its shares to institutional investors through a separate private placement.

In other sector news:

(+) Equillium (EQ) rose 20% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's itolizumab drug candidate to treat lupus nephritis for fast track development.

(+) Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) climbed 1% after the contract research company Tuesday said it has launched a strategic partnership with privately held cell coding company Bit Bio to generate authentic human cells at scale and boost its portfolio of translational drug discovery technologies.

(-) Livongo Health (LVGO) declined nearly 4% after the medical data analytics company late Monday disclosed plans to sell almost 2.8 million common shares now held by Humana Innovation Enterprises, the Biomedical Sciences Investment Fund and selected Livongo employees through an upcoming secondary offering of stock.

