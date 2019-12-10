Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2019: LVGO,EQ,CRL

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were posting small gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising just under 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Livongo Health (LVGO) declined nearly 6% after the medical data analytics company late Monday disclosed plans to sell almost 2.8 million common shares now held by Humana Innovation Enterprises, the Biomedical Sciences Investment Fund and selected Livongo employees through an upcoming secondary offering of stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Equillium (EQ) rose 14% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's itolizumab drug candidate to treat lupus nephritis for fast track development.

(+) Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) climbed nearly 1% after the contract research company Tuesday said it has launched a strategic partnership with privately held cell coding company Bit Bio to generate authentic human cells at scale and boost its portfolio of translational drug discovery technologies.

