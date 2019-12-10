Health Care Sector Update for 12/10/2019: EQ, SUPN, SNY, JNJ, ABT, PFE, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.19%

PFE: -0.08%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.10%

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were flat to lower pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Equillium (EQ), which was up more than 18% after its investigational drug itolizumab for the treatment of lupus nephritis was given a Fast Track Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration.

(+) Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) was gaining over 9% in value after saying it is currently in the process of preparing for the second phase 3 study it plans to conduct on SPN-810, a potential treatment for impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

(+) Sanofi (SNY) was climbing by more than 4% after saying it will discontinue its diabetes and cardiovascular disease research programs as part of its efficiency initiative which aims to generate EUR2 billion ($2.21 billion) in savings by 2022.

