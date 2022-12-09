Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2022: ERAS, NVS, WBA, ABC, AUTL, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2022

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down a slight 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Erasca (ERAS) said it has signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Novartis (NVS) for naporafenib, a phase 2 pivotal-ready pan-RAF inhibitor designed to treat solid tumors. Erasca shares were recently down nearly 10%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said it has sold common shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) for proceeds of about $800 million and AmerisourceBergen has concurrently repurchased shares of about $200 million. AmerisourceBergen's shares were declining by over 3% in recent premarket activity.

Autolus Therapeutics's (AUTL) shares were shedding over 33% in value after it priced a public offering of 75 million American depositary shares at $2 per ADS for gross proceeds of $150 million.

