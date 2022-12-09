Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BXRX,MRTX,AUTL

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Baudax Bio (BXRX) added nearly 25% after saying late Thursday it started phase 2 testing of its BX1000 drug candidate to evaluate safety, tolerability and intubation conditions of the neuromuscular blocking agent in anesthetized patients during and following elective surgeries. Intubating conditions are a required endpoint needed for neuromuscular blockades to gain regulatory approval, according to the company.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) dropped 4.2% following a Citigroup downgrade of the oncology company to neutral from buy coupled with a $68 reduction in its price target for Mirati shares to $53.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) declined almost 38% after the immunotherapies company Friday priced a $150 million public offering of 75 million American depositary shares at $2 apiece compared with Thursday's closing price of $2.99 a share.

