US Markets
RETA

Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2021: RETA, QURE, AUPH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower in the lead up to Thursday's opening bell. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.7%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA) slumped more than 40% after the pharmaceutical company said that the US Food and Drug Administration panel questioned the effectiveness of bardoxolone in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) said that Lupkynis was safe and well-tolerated in the phase 3 study and more effective in treating adults with active lupus nephritis than mycophenolate mofetil and low-dose oral corticosteroids alone. Shares of the company rose nearly 8% recently.

UniQure (QURE) climbed 3.4% after the company and CSL Behring announced that a phase 3 trial of gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec met its primary endpoint in treating patients with severe to moderately-severe hemophilia B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RETA QURE AUPH

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular