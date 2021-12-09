Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2021: RETA, QURE, AUPH

Health care stocks were lower in the lead up to Thursday's opening bell. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.7%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA) slumped more than 40% after the pharmaceutical company said that the US Food and Drug Administration panel questioned the effectiveness of bardoxolone in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) said that Lupkynis was safe and well-tolerated in the phase 3 study and more effective in treating adults with active lupus nephritis than mycophenolate mofetil and low-dose oral corticosteroids alone. Shares of the company rose nearly 8% recently.

UniQure (QURE) climbed 3.4% after the company and CSL Behring announced that a phase 3 trial of gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec met its primary endpoint in treating patients with severe to moderately-severe hemophilia B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.