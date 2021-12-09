Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2021: PFE,BNTX,IINN,ACER,RETA

Health care stocks were hanging on for small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 2.0%.

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) added 1.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration Thursday authorized single COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16 and 17-year-olds starting six months after their initial shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine. BioNTech shares were falling 2.7% this afternoon.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) rose 0.5% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the investigational new drug application for its ACER-801 drug candidate to treat hot flashes, night sweats, and other induced vasomotor symptoms. Phase IIa testing of ACER-801 is expected to begin during the first three months of 2022.

Inspira Technologies (IINN) was racing more than 84% higher, giving back a portion of its early 132% advance, that followed the company announcing a distribution agreement with Innovimed that will deploy at least 1,522 of Inspira's ART artificial lungs and another 59,040 disposable units at hospitals and medical centers across the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Among decliners, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) tumbled Thursday, at one point sinking almost 47% to its lowest share price since May 2018, after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel failed to see the effectiveness of its bardoxolone drug candidate in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.