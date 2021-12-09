Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2021: IINN, ACER, RETA

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, IInspira Technologies (IINN) was racing more than 84% higher, giving back a portion of its early 132% advance, that followed the company announcing a distribution agreement with Innovimed that will deploy at least 1,522 of Inspira's ART artificial lungs and another 59,040 disposable units at hospitals and medical centers across the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) rose nearly 1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the investigational new drug application for its ACER-801 drug candidate to treat hot flashes, night sweats and other induced vasomotor symptoms. Phase IIa testing of ACER-801 is expected to begin during the first three months of 2022.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) tumbled Thursday, at one point sinking 43% to its lowest share price since May 2018, after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel failed to see the effectiveness of its bardoxolone drug candidate in slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease.

