Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2020: PSTI,RCKT,PRPH

Health care stocks were trending lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) plunged almost 41% after saying it was terminating phase III testing of its PLX-PAD drug candidate after an independent data monitoring committee concluded the prospective treatment for critical limb ischemia was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of the study. The panel, however, found PLX-PAD was well tolerated with no significant safety concerns.

To the upside, Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Wednesday lived up to its name, at one point soaring just under 100% to touch its best share price since July 2015 at $63.94, after the pediatric treatments company reported preliminary phase I data showing a low dose of its RP-A501 genetic therapy was well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit in patients with Danon Disease, a rare X-linked inherited disorder leading to severe or fatal cardiomyopathy.

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) still was 5.3% higher, easing from a more than 16% advance earlier Wednesday that followed the consumer healthcare products company saying it leased a 25,000 square-foot facility on in Garden City, N.Y., for a laboratory providing diagnostic, screening and disease evaluation services, including for COVID-19 and respiratory pathogen panel molecular tests. The new lab on Long Island is expected to open by mid-January.

