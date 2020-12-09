Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2020: OMCL, BAX, RCKT, PSTI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.29% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.27% in value recently.

Baxter International (BAX) has offered to buy Omnicell (OMCL), a provider of medication management services, for more than $5 billion, media reports said, citing people familiar with the matter. Omnicell was rallying past 13% in recent trading.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was surging by more than 40% after saying preliminary data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon Disease, a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by genetic mutations leading to severe and frequently fatal cardiomyopathy, showed that a low-dose of the gene therapy was generally well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) was plunging by almost 42% after saying it is terminating its ongoing phase 3 study of PLX-PAD as a potential treatment of critical limb ischemia following the recommendation of its independent data monitoring committee.

