US Markets
OMCL

Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2020: OMCL, BAX, RCKT, PSTI, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.29% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.27% in value recently.

Baxter International (BAX) has offered to buy Omnicell (OMCL), a provider of medication management services, for more than $5 billion, media reports said, citing people familiar with the matter. Omnicell was rallying past 13% in recent trading.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) was surging by more than 40% after saying preliminary data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon Disease, a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by genetic mutations leading to severe and frequently fatal cardiomyopathy, showed that a low-dose of the gene therapy was generally well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) was plunging by almost 42% after saying it is terminating its ongoing phase 3 study of PLX-PAD as a potential treatment of critical limb ischemia following the recommendation of its independent data monitoring committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMCL BAX RCKT PSTI XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular