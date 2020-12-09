Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2020: GLSI,PSTI,RCKT,PRPH

Health care stocks continued to trend lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking almost 2.1%.

In company news, Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Wednesday raced as much as 2,940% higher, climbing from a $5.20 closing price on Tuesday to a best-ever $158.07 a share, after saying 100% of the breast cancer patients treated with its GP2 immunotherapy following surgery and chemotherapy were still alive five years later with no recurrence of the disease. The phase IIb data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Wednesday lived up to its name, at one point soaring just under 100% to touch its best share price since July 2015, after the pediatric treatments company reported preliminary phase I data showing a low dose of its RP-A501 genetic therapy was well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit in patients with Danon Disease, a rare X-linked inherited disorder leading to severe or fatal cardiomyopathy.

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) was 6.5% higher, easing from a more than 16% advance earlier Wednesday that followed the consumer healthcare products company saying it leased a 25,000 square-foot facility on in Garden City, N.Y., for a laboratory providing diagnostic, screening and disease evaluation services, including for COVID-19 and respiratory pathogen panel molecular tests. The new lab on Long Island is expected to open by mid-January.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) plunged over 41% after saying it was terminating phase III testing of its PLX-PAD drug candidate after an independent data monitoring committee concluded the prospective treatment for critical limb ischemia was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of the study. The panel, however, found PLX-PAD was well tolerated with no significant safety concerns.

