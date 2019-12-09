Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2019: THOR, SNY, XBIT, ARQL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.27%

PFE: +0.03%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.48%

AMGN: +0.53%

Health care majors were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Synthorx (THOR), which was surging more than 169% after French drug giant Sanofi (SNY) said it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding Synthorx shares for $68 per share in cash or approximately $2.5 billion.

(+) XBiotech (XBIT) was gaining more than 111% in value amid an agreement to sell to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary all the rights to bermekimab, which is being developed as a potential treatment for bowel cancer, for $750 million.

(+) ArQule (ARQL) was jumping by more than 102% after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by a unit of its larger peer Merck (MRK) for $20 per share in cash, implying a total equity value of about $2.7 billion.

