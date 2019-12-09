US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, PDLI, TGTX, TVTY, ARQL

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.05%

PFE: +0.13%

ABT: -1.70%

MRK: +0.02%

AMGN: -0.12%

Health care stocks remained fractionally higher in late Monday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining over 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 0.3% lower.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) PDL BioPharma (PDLI) was up more than 21% after it moved to stop its growth strategy, to halt additional investments and to monetize its assets, including pursuing a company sale, and returning net proceeds to shareholders.

(+) TG Therapeutics (TGTX) rallied over 30% after the first clinical data from its TG-1701 as a single agent and as a triple therapy in combination with its ublituximab and umbralisib in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed positive impact.

(-) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was 0.7% lower on plan to acquire Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) in a deal valued at about $304 million in cash, or $4 for each Diplomat share. Diplomat slumped almost 33%.

(-) Tivity Health (TVTY) was down over 10% after it terminated the employment contract of COO Dawn Zier.

(+) ArQule (ARQL) more than doubled after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Merck (MRK) for $20 per share in cash, implying a total equity value of about $2.7 billion. Merck was flat.

