Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, ARQL, THOR, MBIO, XBIT

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.1%

PFE: +0.1%

ABT: -1.4%

MRK: -0.3%

AMGN: -0.4%

Health care stocks were weaker broadly in midday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining over 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was a touch lower.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) ArQule (ARQL) more than doubled after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Merck (MRK) for $20 per share in cash, implying a total equity value of about $2.7 billion. Merck was 0.3% softer.

(+) Synthorx (THOR) was surging 170% after French drug giant Sanofi (SNY) said it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding Synthorx shares for $68 per share in cash or approximately $2.5 billion. Sanofi was 1.7% lower.

(+) XBiotech (XBIT) was gaining almost 80% amid an agreement to sell to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary all the rights to bermekimab, which is being developed as a potential treatment for bowel cancer, for $750 million.

(-) Mustang Bio (MBIO) was sliding almost 17% after an updated phase 1/2 trial data for MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency showing the drug was well tolerated by newly diagnosed infants but had a hematologic adverse event related to busulfan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.