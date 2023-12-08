Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2023: INTS, BLUE, VRTX, PFE

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) shares surged 61% after the company said efficacy data from its phase 2 trial of INT230-6 in people with early-stage breast cancer showed a "high order of necrosis in presurgical breast cancer tumors in the period from diagnosis to surgery."

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) have received US Food and Drug Administration approval for their respective Lyfgenia and Casgevy treatments for sickle cell disease. Bluebird shares slumped 40% and Vertex was down 0.9%.

Pfizer (PFE) said Friday that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Elrexfio, a targeted immunotherapy to treat relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma in adults. Its shares rose 0.5%.

