Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2023: CDMO, KURA, CHRS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% recently.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was retreating by over 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, widening from a $0.02 loss a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.06 loss.

Kura Oncology (KURA) and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society said they have entered into a clinical collaboration to assess Kura's investigational drug ziftomenib in combination with chemotherapy in pediatric patients with acute leukemia. Kura Oncology was slightly declining pre-bell.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) said its chief financial officer, McDavid Stilwell, is stepping down to seek other opportunities. Coherus BioSciences was slipping past 6% in recent premarket activity.

