News & Insights

US Markets
CDMO

Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2023: CDMO, KURA, CHRS, XLV, IBB

December 08, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% recently.

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) was retreating by over 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, widening from a $0.02 loss a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $0.06 loss.

Kura Oncology (KURA) and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society said they have entered into a clinical collaboration to assess Kura's investigational drug ziftomenib in combination with chemotherapy in pediatric patients with acute leukemia. Kura Oncology was slightly declining pre-bell.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) said its chief financial officer, McDavid Stilwell, is stepping down to seek other opportunities. Coherus BioSciences was slipping past 6% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDMO
KURA
CHRS
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.