Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2022: RLMD, RXDX, TIL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.23% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently advancing by 0.42%.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) was shedding over 39% in value after saying a phase three trial assessing REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder did not achieve its primary target.

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) was climbing past 8% after saying separate phase two trials of PRA023 showed strong efficacy and favorable safety results in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Instill Bio (TIL) was down more than 11% after saying it is reducing its US workforce and reprioritizing its clinical programs to focus on developing its CoStAR-TIL product candidates.

