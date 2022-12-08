Health Care Sector Update for 12/08/2022: PHVS, REPL, RLMD

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Pharvaris (PHVS) more than quadrupled in value on Thursday, recently climbing over 304%, after the Dutch biopharmaceuticals company said its PHVS416 drug candidate met its primary endpoint by substantially reducing attack symptoms during phase 2 testing in patients with hereditary angioedema. PHVS416 also was generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation.

Replimune Group (REPL) has turned 1.6% higher, rebounding from an early 8% decline, after immunotherapies company late Wednesday disclosed plans for a $125 million public offering of its common shares and pre-funded warrants. Net proceeds, together with other resources, will be used to fund the development and commercial launch of its RP1 tumor therapy and other product candidates, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) shed 46% after late Wednesday saying a combination of its REL-1017 drug candidate and another antidepressant did not meet its primary target of producing a statistically significant improvement in symptoms compared with a placebo during phase 3 testing in patients with major depressive disorder. Relmada, however, continues to enroll patient for a study evaluating REL-1017 as a potential adjunctive treatment for depression.

